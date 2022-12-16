JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Price Target to GBX 6,200

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,900 ($72.38) to GBX 6,200 ($76.06) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.59) to GBX 4,200 ($51.53) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.61) to GBX 5,500 ($67.48) in a report on Sunday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5,510.71.
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 2.3 %
IHG opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $71.71.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
