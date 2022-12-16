JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $72.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.68.

Comerica stock opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

