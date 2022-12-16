JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Nexus Investment Management ULC’s 9th Largest Position

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.5% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.5 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $381.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.94.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
