JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Cut by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.1% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 57,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 266,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.94. The company has a market capitalization of $381.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

