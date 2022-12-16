Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.50.

Several research firms have commented on KHNGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.07.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 86.60%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

