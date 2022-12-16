Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director Acquires C$3,311,500.00 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$66.23 per share, with a total value of C$3,311,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,869,000.

Linamar Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE LNR opened at C$64.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. Linamar Co. has a 1-year low of C$45.46 and a 1-year high of C$81.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$61.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.71. The company has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83.

Get Linamar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Linamar from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.