Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3,437.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 353.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $330.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.69. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

