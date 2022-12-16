Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $311.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.67.

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 2.3 %

LAD opened at $219.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.02. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.91 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 45.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

