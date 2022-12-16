Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $105.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.67.

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $6,520,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,755,273 shares in the company, valued at $313,940,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $6,520,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,755,273 shares in the company, valued at $313,940,822.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

