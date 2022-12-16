Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 273,239 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,894,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,239 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $88,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $149,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOOF. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.