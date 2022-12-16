Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 47,635 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,635 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $85,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,601,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.