Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,497,136 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497,136 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $108,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 21,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,428,000 after purchasing an additional 294,778 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 398,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 145,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

