Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 317,666 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 779.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 358,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,666 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $99,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Gartner by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

Gartner Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:IT opened at $340.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.48 and its 200-day moving average is $289.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $578,049.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at $18,173,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $578,049.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at $18,173,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.84, for a total transaction of $396,828.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,564.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

