Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 61,634 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,425,519 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,634 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Oracle worth $148,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 566,429 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $34,592,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 63,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 29,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,589 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $80.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

