Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,061 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $127,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 42.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $242,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 26.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 360,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

