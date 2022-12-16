Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,173 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Deere & Company worth $105,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $429.79 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $405.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.11.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

