Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.44% of W.W. Grainger worth $110,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,236,000 after buying an additional 168,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,904,000 after purchasing an additional 130,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 88.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,990,000 after purchasing an additional 128,948 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $561.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $569.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.82. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

