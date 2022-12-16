Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $129.33 Million Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,209 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 2.46% of FirstService worth $129,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 372.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $121.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.28. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.67.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

