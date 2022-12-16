Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $130.75 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,819,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,102 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $130,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 541,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 30.8% during the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 222,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $77.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

