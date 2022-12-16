Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $136.89 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 244.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Intuitive Surgical worth $136,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $4,866,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 109.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 92.2% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 67,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $267.30 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.95.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

