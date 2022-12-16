Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $685.82 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,876.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,807,300 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $685,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,523,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average is $105.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.