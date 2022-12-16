Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $92.57 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $92,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,448,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.48.

NYSE:MA opened at $346.25 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.91 and its 200 day moving average is $330.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

