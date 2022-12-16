Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $97.34 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $97,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 143,975 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 76,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

