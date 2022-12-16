Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,570 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Crown Castle worth $84,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 82.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCI opened at $138.00 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.00.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

