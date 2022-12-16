Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,297,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Commvault Systems worth $121,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $63.19 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.53 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

