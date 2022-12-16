Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,189,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,444 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $139,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $63,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $63,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,586. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $177,977.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,411 shares of company stock worth $2,439,564 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

