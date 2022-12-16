Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 322,917 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,917 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of NextEra Energy worth $132,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 161,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 219,516 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NEE opened at $85.81 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

