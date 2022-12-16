Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 86,132 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,759,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Comcast worth $139,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 2.1 %

Comcast stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

