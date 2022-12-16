Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 276,409 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 710,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 276,409 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $139,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,285,000 after buying an additional 883,029 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after buying an additional 610,182 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,485,173,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $218.50 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

