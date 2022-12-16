Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 109,429 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $134,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Equifax by 12.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Equifax by 4.2% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $197.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $295.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.