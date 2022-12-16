Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 3.64% of Alteryx worth $139,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after buying an additional 909,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $20,741,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,603,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 218,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

In other Alteryx news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $49.69 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.30). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $215.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

