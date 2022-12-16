Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,071,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,991 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.89% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $115,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9,134.7% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 146,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 144,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 237.5% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 39,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 514.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 518,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 434,348 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

