Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,270 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $147.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

