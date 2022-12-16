Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Truist Financial by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.