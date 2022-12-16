Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,625 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Shares of EOG opened at $126.63 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

