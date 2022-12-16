Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 45.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,810,000 after buying an additional 604,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.67.

Shares of CAT opened at $230.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

