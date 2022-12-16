Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $8.10 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 27,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,169,000 after buying an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

