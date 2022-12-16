Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 102 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after acquiring an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $731.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $740.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $665.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

