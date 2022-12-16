Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:JMAC opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Get Maxpro Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxpro Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMAC. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 24.2% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 435,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 84,996 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 185.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,622 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $108,000. RPO LLC lifted its holdings in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 48.1% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 41,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.