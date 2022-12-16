MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $179.96 million, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15.

In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,659,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $48,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,259,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,659,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 778,876 shares of company stock valued at $233,663 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,340 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

