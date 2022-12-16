Mizuho Increases Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $165.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

DGX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE DGX opened at $149.22 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day moving average of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $9,172,100. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

