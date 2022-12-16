Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,391,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $131,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 31.1% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $66.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.18.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

