Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mondi Price Performance

Shares of MONDY opened at $35.30 on Friday. Mondi has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MONDY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mondi from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,760 ($21.59) to GBX 1,823 ($22.37) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Mondi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,780.75.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

