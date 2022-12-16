MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
MoneyGram International Stock Down 0.1 %
MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.07. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $10.96.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.80 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. Research analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.
