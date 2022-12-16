MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.07. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.80 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. Research analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

