MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.07.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.
