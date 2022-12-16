MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.