Morgan Stanley Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $18.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DISH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.21.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of DISH stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $37.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 580.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.