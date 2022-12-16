Morgan Stanley Raises Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $65.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Trimble from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.17.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,359,823,000 after acquiring an additional 315,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,607 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,485,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,041,000 after acquiring an additional 229,255 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 101.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

