Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Buys 612 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.9% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 35,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 168.4% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.15.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $171.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.48. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $330.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

