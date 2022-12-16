Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives $13.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLLSF shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nel ASA from 10.10 to 10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Nel ASA Stock Performance

Nel ASA stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Nel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Nel ASA Company Profile

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

