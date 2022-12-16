Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $764,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $171.04 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $330.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

